Approximately 20,000 people jammed into Sugar Land Town Square Saturday…
The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation (SLHF) is taking several steps…
County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, left,…
During the Dec. 12 regular board meeting, the Fort Bend…
The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will…
The NFL will kick off Super Bowl LI festivities in…
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced the induction of…
The City of Sugar Land and the Fort Bend County…
The tree canopy in Sugar Land continues to grow thanks…
Sugar Land seaman at work Seaman Cassidy Edison of Sugar…
Kansas State bowls over Texas A&M 33-28 »
By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Before 68,412…
Branding the Bull: Texans mascot TORO more than a fuzzy cheerleader »
By Joe Southern jsouthern@fortbendstar.com Andrew Johnson wants to brand a…
SUGAR LAND RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR »
SUGAR LAND RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR

Approximately 20,000 people jammed into Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night for the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration. Street performers, musical groups, 3-D projections and other entertainers engaged the…Jan 4 2017
Sugar Land Heritage Foundation plans permanent museum »
Sugar Land Heritage Foundation plans permanent museum

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation (SLHF) is taking several steps in preparation for opening a new museum in second to third quarter of 2017. The most visible step was the…Jan 4 2017
Smart Financial Centre to host community open house »
Smart Financial Centre to host community open house

The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will host a special public open house of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Jan. 7 from noon to…Jan 4 2017
Historic prison cemetery preserved, honored »
Historic prison cemetery preserved, honored

The City of Sugar Land and the Fort Bend County Historical Commission recently unveiled a Texas historical marker at the site of a prison cemetery that's more than a 100…Jan 4 2017
Keep Sugar Land Beautiful plants 150 trees »
Keep Sugar Land Beautiful plants 150 trees

The tree canopy in Sugar Land continues to grow thanks to the 94 Keep Sugar Land Beautiful volunteers who planted and mulched 150 five-gallon native hardwoods during Trees Across Sugar…Jan 4 2017
Sugar Land seaman at work »
Sugar Land seaman at work

Sugar Land seaman at work Seaman Cassidy Edison of Sugar Land touches up a paint locker of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Edison serves aboard…Jan 4 2017
Oaths of office »
Oaths of office

County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, left, administers the oath of office to his father, Vincent Morales,…Jan 4 2017
Fed up with 2016? Make this year and the rest of your life better »
Fed up with 2016? Make this year and the rest of your life better

There are many people who are glad to have 2016 behind them. I am not one of those people. Last…Jan 4 2017
Steve Porter announces re-election bid for Sugar Land City Council »
Steve Porter announces re-election bid for Sugar Land City Council

Steve Porter announced his decision to seek re-election to the Sugar Land City Council District One in the May 6…Jan 4 2017
The Top 10 stories of 2016 »
The Top 10 stories of 2016

By Joe Southern jsouthern@fortbendstar.com So it is with the passing of another year that we reflect on the tumultuous times…Dec 28 2016
A peek at the process of picking Top 10 stories »
A peek at the process of picking Top 10 stories

This is what happens when you reach the end of December, schools and most government offices are closed and nothing…Dec 28 2016
Highway 6, Sienna Parkway roadwork rescheduled »
Highway 6, Sienna Parkway roadwork rescheduled

The scheduled Highway 6 closure concrete deck pour initially set for Sunday, Dec. 18, has been rescheduled due to the…Dec 21 2016
December is disappearing faster than the meaning of Christmas »
December is disappearing faster than the meaning of Christmas

What do you mean Christmas is this weekend? What on earth happened to December? Usually December is a slow time…Dec 21 2016