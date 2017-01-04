Sports Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park » The NFL will kick off Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston by hosting the participating teams and fans in primetime at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 30, at Minute Maid Park. Fans may purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Super Bowl Opening Night, which debuted…

Texas Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2017 inductees » The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced the induction of eight new members into its 2017 Hall of Fame class. Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the inductees include former Houston Cougars NCAA women’s volleyball player Rita Buck-Crockett, former Texas A&M and Los Angeles Rams…

Kansas State bowls over Texas A&M 33-28 » By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Before 68,412 fans, the fourth largest crowd in Texas Bowl history, the Kansas State Wildcats (9-4) held off a fourth quarter rally to beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 33-28. The Aggies had a chance to win the…

Stafford girls basketball sets playoff goal » By Stafford SMD COMMUNICATIONS Speed and athleticism should make the Stafford High girls basketball team competitive this season, said Lady Spartans second-year head coach Miyoshi Oliver. Stafford returns two starters from last season’s team – junior point guard Corri Butler and sophomore forward Chaunta Thomas, who…

Branding the Bull: Texans mascot TORO more than a fuzzy cheerleader » By Joe Southern jsouthern@fortbendstar.com Andrew Johnson wants to brand a bull. Specifically, he wants to brand TORO, the Houston Texans mascot. He doesn’t want to use a hot, metal stick to engrave an image of ownership on TORO’s rump. He wants to brand him as…

Stafford boys basketball poised for another big season » By Stafford MSD COMMUNICATIONS The Stafford High boys basketball team hopes to build upon its non-district success when it opens district competition at Brookshire Royal on Jan. 13. “We plan on being very competitive in our district,” Stafford head boys basketball coach Torrence Botts said.…

@FtBendAthletics: Travis holds on to beat Ridge Point, 57-55 » By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Ridge Point jumped to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but Travis quickly caught them, took a large lead and then had to hold on for a 57-55 win as both teams opened District 20-6A play.…