how long does it take for valium to work on a dog valium medication valium alcohol cannabis

tramadol withdrawal forum tramadol 50 mg tramadol 5-htp

a soma de tres numeros é 30 buy soma soma creative studio

soma de series soma online chrome store soma

tramadol er vs ir tramadol cheap what is d side effect of tramadol

buy valium online Hawaii buy valium valium nasal bioavailability

City News newyear2017_featured

SUGAR LAND RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR »

Approximately 20,000 people jammed into Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. Street performers, musical groups, 3-D projections and other entertainers engaged the…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
(Submitted photo) This aerial photograph take in 1956 is of Sugar Land when it was still a company town owned by Imperial Sugar. The picture was taken from the south/southwest. This picture, along will other large pictures and drawings, will be a part of an upcoming preservation project.

Sugar Land Heritage Foundation plans permanent museum »

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation (SLHF) is taking several steps in preparation for opening a new museum in second to third quarter of 2017. The most visible step was the…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
smartcenter

Smart Financial Centre to host community open house »

The City of Sugar Land and ACE SL, LLC will host a special public open house of the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land on Jan. 7 from noon to…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
(Submitted photo) Pictured from the left are Texas Historical Commission Executive Director Mark Wolfe, Texas Historical Commission Chair John Nau, Fort Bend County Historical Commission member Charles Kelly, Sugar Land Communications Director and Fort Bend County Historical Commission member Pat Pollicoff and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman.

Historic prison cemetery preserved, honored »

The City of Sugar Land and the Fort Bend County Historical Commission recently unveiled a Texas historical marker at the site of a prison cemetery that’s more than a 100…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
Volunteers with Keep Sugar Land Beautiful plant trees at Brazos River Park. (Submitted photo)

Keep Sugar Land Beautiful plants 150 trees »

The tree canopy in Sugar Land continues to grow thanks to the 94 Keep Sugar Land Beautiful volunteers who planted and mulched 150 five-gallon native hardwoods during Trees Across Sugar…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
(Submitted photo)

Sugar Land seaman at work »

Sugar Land seaman at work Seaman Cassidy Edison of Sugar Land touches up a paint locker of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Edison serves aboard…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »
SeniorExpo2016
News

Oaths of office »

(Photo by Joe Southern)

County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, left, administers the oath of office to his father, Vincent Morales,…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Fed up with 2016? Make this year and the rest of your life better »

JOE SOUTHERN EDITOR

There are many people who are glad to have 2016 behind them. I am not one of those people. Last…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Steve Porter announces re-election bid for Sugar Land City Council »

STEVE PORTER

Steve Porter announced his decision to seek re-election to the Sugar Land City Council District One in the May 6…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

The Top 10 stories of 2016 »

topstories_featured

By Joe Southern jsouthern@fortbendstar.com So it is with the passing of another year that we reflect on the tumultuous times…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

A peek at the process of picking Top 10 stories »

JOE SOUTHERN EDITOR

This is what happens when you reach the end of December, schools and most government offices are closed and nothing…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Highway 6, Sienna Parkway roadwork rescheduled »

Star Logo-4C

The scheduled Highway 6 closure concrete deck pour initially set for Sunday, Dec. 18, has been rescheduled due to the…

Dec 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

December is disappearing faster than the meaning of Christmas »

JOE SOUTHERN EDITOR

What do you mean Christmas is this weekend? What on earth happened to December? Usually December is a slow time…

Dec 21 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
ABKaty
ABKaty
TWITTER
TWITTER
Sports

Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park »

housuperbowl

The NFL will kick off Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston by hosting the participating teams and fans in primetime at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 30, at Minute Maid Park. Fans may purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Super Bowl Opening Night, which debuted…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Texas Sports Hall of Fame announces its 2017 inductees »

txhalloffame

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced the induction of eight new members into its 2017 Hall of Fame class. Presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the inductees include former Houston Cougars NCAA women’s volleyball player Rita Buck-Crockett, former Texas A&M and Los Angeles Rams…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Kansas State bowls over Texas A&M 33-28 »

0104-texas-bowl-1

By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Before 68,412 fans, the fourth largest crowd in Texas Bowl history, the Kansas State Wildcats (9-4) held off a fourth quarter rally to beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 33-28. The Aggies had a chance to win the…

Dec 29 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Stafford girls basketball sets playoff goal »

spartanslogo

By Stafford SMD COMMUNICATIONS Speed and athleticism should make the Stafford High girls basketball team competitive this season, said Lady Spartans second-year head coach Miyoshi Oliver. Stafford returns two starters from last season’s team – junior point guard Corri Butler and sophomore forward Chaunta Thomas, who…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Branding the Bull: Texans mascot TORO more than a fuzzy cheerleader »

brandingthebull_featured

By Joe Southern jsouthern@fortbendstar.com Andrew Johnson wants to brand a bull. Specifically, he wants to brand TORO, the Houston Texans mascot. He doesn’t want to use a hot, metal stick to engrave an image of ownership on TORO’s rump. He wants to brand him as…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Stafford boys basketball poised for another big season »

(Submitted photo) Christian Thomas lays up a shot for Stafford. Big things are expected of the Spartans boys basketball team this year.

By Stafford MSD COMMUNICATIONS The Stafford High boys basketball team hopes to build upon its non-district success when it opens district competition at Brookshire Royal on Jan. 13. “We plan on being very competitive in our district,” Stafford head boys basketball coach Torrence Botts said.…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

@FtBendAthletics: Travis holds on to beat Ridge Point, 57-55 »

Morris Udeze of Travis lays up a shot agains Ridge Point. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Ridge Point jumped to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but Travis quickly caught them, took a large lead and then had to hold on for a 57-55 win as both teams opened District 20-6A play.…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Shootin’ the Bull »

(Photo by Joe Southern)

Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue crosses the endzone untouched Saturday night during the Texans 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. A missed field goal by the Bengals as time ran out gave the victory to the Texans along with the AFC…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
WEATHER

School News

FBISD names new campus, district leaders »

fbisdnamesnew

During the Dec. 12 regular board meeting, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees named new leaders. Rodney Chant is the new director of athletics;…

Jan 4 2017 / No Comment / Read More »

Girl Scout gets her Gold Award »

(Submitted photo) Ambassador Girl Scout Gustaline Samba of New Territory earned her Gold Award.

Ambassador Girl Scout Gustaline Samba of New Territory (Brazos Valley Community – Troop 28103) completed her Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest achievement a…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

Brothers earn Eagle Scout rank »

(Submitted photo) Brothers Mark and Christopher ZumMallen.

Sugar Land’s Boy Scout Troop 441 recently added two new Eagle Scouts to its ranks, brothers Christopher and Mark ZumMallen. Troop 441 is sponsored by…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »

District and city officials dedicate new Spark Park at Ridgemont Elementary »

Star Logo-4C

SPARK School Park Program made a stop in Fort Bend ISD during its 2016 SPARK Week, dedicating one its newest parks at Ridgemont Elementary school…

Dec 28 2016 / No Comment / Read More »
Sugar Land (Submitted photo) This aerial photograph take in 1956 is of Sugar Land when it was still a company town owned by Imperial Sugar. The picture was taken from the south/southwest. This picture, along will other large pictures and drawings, will be a part of an upcoming preservation project.

Sugar Land Heritage Foundation plans permanent museum

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation (SLHF) is taking several steps in preparation for opening a new museum in second to third quarter of 2017. The most visible step was the closing of its interim museum at…

Jan 4 2017 / Read More »
Missouri City herecomesking

Here Comes the Savior

One of the greatest things about Christmas is the anticipation of what would be awaiting you under the tree on Christmas morning. As a kid, the anticipation would almost be overbearing; even for some adults. It’s…

Dec 14 2016 / Read More »
Stafford (Submitted photo) City of Stafford solar tree at the Stafford Performing Arts Theatre and Convention Centre.

Stafford Centre holiday lighting ceremony to feature first solar tree

The City of Stafford will add an environmental twist to its annual holiday festivities as the city marks the installation of the first solar tree of its kind in the nation. Stafford City Council members unanimously…

Dec 7 2016 / Read More »
Richmond Fort Bend County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Braun, right, and Mgr. Chad Norwell of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office discuss the flooding of the Brazos River during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Officials say worst of flooding still to come

By Joe Southern Hold onto your hip waders, if you think the flooding from the Brazos River is bad now, just wait; the worst is yet to come. Emergency management officials in Fort Bend County held…

Jun 2 2016 / Read More »
Rosenberg tstc_featured

TSTC opens new Rosenberg campus

Texas State Technical College in Fort Bend County celebrated the opening of its new campus with a ribbon cutting and grand opening that included a surprise that will pay off big for students’ futures. Master of…

Oct 12 2016 / Read More »
Meadows Place fishing-slider

Meadows Place Fishing Derby was a succcess

The Sun had barely come up over the houses as the rest of the fishermen and their parents made their way to the Lake at McGrath Park for the 4th Annual Kid Fish Derby.  The extra-warm…

Sep 3 2015 / Read More »
Fort Bend ISD Morris Udeze of Travis lays up a shot agains Ridge Point. (Photo by Bill McCaughey)

@FtBendAthletics: Travis holds on to beat Ridge Point, 57-55

By Bill McCaughey For The Fort Bend Star Ridge Point jumped to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but Travis quickly caught them, took a large lead and then had to hold on for a…

Dec 28 2016 / Read More »
Colleges txam

Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club scholarship application is now open

Every year, the Fort Bend Aggie Moms’ Club raises funds throughout the year to award scholarships to deserving students attending Texas A&M University – College Station, Galveston or Blinn TEAM. The scholarship program seeks to recognize…

Dec 28 2016 / Read More »

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.