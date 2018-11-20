$10,000 autism grant

The Texas Bar Foundation recently awarded the local nonprofit and autism advocacy group, Hope For Three, a $10,000 grant. The award will allow the organization to continue training law enforcement from the Greater Houston area on the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder. Pictured are members of the Crisis Intervention Team unit; a highly specialized, trained team within the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Recently, the members were recognized with the National Association of County’s achievement award for the innovative Crisis Intervention Program. (Submitted photo)