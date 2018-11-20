18 children adopted in Fort Bend County

Judges Ron Pope, Brenda Mullinix, and David Perwin finalized 18 adoptions on Friday in celebration of National Adoption Day.

An additional 10 children were adopted out of the foster care system earlier this year. The Fort Bend County 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts joined courts across the country in opening their doors on National Adoption Day to complete adoptions and celebrate all families who adopt.

“This year’s National Adoption Day was a wonderful celebration” said Metoyer Martin, CASA program director and chair of the event. “It is always great to see the attorneys, CPS, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers and judges all work together to finalize the adoptions and ultimately give these children safe, permanent and loving homes. It is wonderful to see them all settled in loving homes. In August of 2017, there were 29,954 children in foster care in the state of Texas and 8,055 were free for adoption.”

In Fort Bend County, the district courts, Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) and its partner agencies: Texas Department of Family Protective Services, Fort Bend Bar Association, Fort Bend County Child Welfare Board, Fort Bend County Attorney’s Office, Fort Bend Lawyers Care, the Fort Bend Court Team for Maltreated Infants and Toddlers, H.E.B., Bikers Against Child Abuse, and the Rosenberg Exchange Club worked together to celebrate the joys of adoption and encourage more families and individuals to give children permanent homes through adoption.

Southern Ice Cream, Twist It Up Balloons, Marble Slab, Chick-fil-A, and Alyssa Villegas Dance Team all donated items to help with the event.