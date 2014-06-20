2016 Election results
These are the election results for Fort Bend County. The results do not reflect totals for regional, statewide or national races, just how residents in Fort Bend County voted.
President
Hillary Clinton (D) 134,475, 51.37%
Donald Trump (R) 117,212, 44.78%
Gary Johnson (L) 6,898, 2.64%
Jill Stein (G) 1,782, 0.68%
House of Representatives District 9
Al Green (D) 43,588, 79.40%
Jeff Martin (R) 11,312, 20.60%
House of Representatives District 22
Pete Olson (R) 122,759, 59.87%
Mark Gibson (D) 82,270, 40.13%
Railroad Commissioner
Wayne Christian (R) 124,115, 47.67%
Grady Yarbrough (D) 120,143, 46.14%
Mark Miller (L) 11,085, 4.26%
Martina Salinas (G) 5,021, 1.93%
Supreme Court Justice, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann (R) 128,604, 49.29%
Mike Westergren (D) 120,712, 46.27%
Kathie Glass (L) 7,100, 2.72%
Rodolfo Rivera Munoz (G) 4,492, 1.72%
Supreme Court Justice, Place 5
Paul Green (R) 126,880, 48.73%
Dori Contreraz Garza (D) 125,430, 48.17%
Tom Oxford (L) 5,906, 2.27%
Charles E. Waterbury (G) 2,154, 0.83%
Supreme Court Justice, Place 9
Eva Guzman (R) 130,000, 49.92%
Savannah Robinson (D) 122,019, 46.86%
Don Fulton (L) 6,163, 2.37%
Jim Chisholm (G) 2,220, 0.85%
Criminal Court of Appeals Judge, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel (R) 127,702, 49.13%
Lawrence “Larry” Meyers (D) 123,646, 47.56%
Mark Ash (L) 6,261, 2.41%
Adam King Blackwell Reposa (G) 2,344, 0.90%
Criminal Court of Appeals Judge, Place 5
Scott Walker (R) 127,753, 49.07%
Betsy Johnson (D) 123,608, 47.48%
William Bryan Strange III (L) 5,324, 2.05%
Judith Sanders-Castro (G) 3,648, 1.40%
Criminal Court of Appeals Judge, Place 6
Michael E. Keasler (R) 127,491, 49.18%
Robert Burns (D) 124,701, 48.10%
Mark W. Bennett (L) 7,042, 2.72%
State Senator, District 13
Boris L. Miles (D) 34,834, 93.61%
Joshua Rohn (L) 2,377, 6.39%
State Senator, District 18
Lois W. Kolkhorst (R) 79,125, 81.65%
Kathie L. Stone (L) 17,786, 18.35%
State Representative, District 26
D.F. “Rick” Miller (R) 39,672, 57.87%
L. “Sarah” DeMerchant (D) 28,876, 42.13%
State Representative, District 27
Ron Reynolds (D) 45,684, 67.97%
Ken Bryant (R) 21,531, 32.03%
State Representative, District 28
John Zerwas (R) 56,777, 100%
State Representative, District 85
Phil Stephenson (R) 20,876, 52.96%
John Davis (D) 18,539, 47.04%
Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District
Sherry Radack (R) 132,356, 51.16%
Jim Peacock (D) 126,358, 48.84%
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4
Evelyn Keyes (R) 130,430, 50.48%
Barbara Gardner (D) 127,937 49.52%
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Kevin Jewell (R) 130,261, 50.41%
Candance White (D) 128,139, 49.59%
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 9
Tracy Elizabeth Christopher (R) 132,541, 51.34%
Peter M. Kelly (D) 125,638, 48.66%
District Judge, 240th Judicial District
Chad Bridges (R) 131,583, 51.12%
Frank J. Fraley (D) 125,827, 48.88%
District Judge, 387th Judicial District
Brenda Mullinix (R) 150,970, 100%
District Judge, 400th Judicial District
Maggie Jaramillo (R) 132,255, 51.34%
Teana Watson (D) 125,356, 48.66%
District Judge, 434th Judicial District
James H. “Jim” Shoemake (R) 151,249. 100%
District Judge, 505th Judicial District
David Perwin (R) 150,263, 100%
Judge, County Court at Law No. 5
Ron Cohen (R) 129,849, 50.49%
Brian M. Middleton (D) 127,327, 49.51%
County Attorney
Ray Cordes Jr. (R) 150.102, 100%
Sheriff
Troy E. Nehls (R) 134,964, 52.05%
Michael V. Ellison (D) 124,340, 47.95%
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Patsy Schultz (R) 157,731, 100%
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Richard Morrison (D) 27,092, 47.41%
Vincent Morales (R) 30,057, 52.59%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
W.A. “Andy” Meyers (R) 56.061, 100%
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1
Gary D. Janssen (R) 35,556, 99.61%
Jacob Balderas 140, 0.39%
Constable, Precinct 1
Mike Beard (R) 31,085, 54.54%
Mark Salinas (D) 25,909, 45.46%
Constable, Precinct 2
Ruben Davis (D) 44,508, 100%
Constable, Precinct 3
Wayne Thompson (R) 56,275, 100%
Constable, Precinct 4
Trever Jay Nehls (R) 44,379, 100%