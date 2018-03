2018 Primary Election results for Fort Bend County

The unofficial Primary Election results are in and it was a big day for incumbents.

The following are results from Fort Bend County. The totals do not include district or statewide totals. In some cases, candidates that won in Fort Bend County did not win district or statewide contests, although the winners are indicated below. There will be several runoff elections on May 22. The voter turnout in Fort Bend County was 16.2 percent with 67,012 ballots cast.

*Winner

**Runoff

U.S. Senator

Democrat

*Beto O’Rourke 49.00% 14,348

Sema Hernandez 25.55% 7,468

Edward Kimbrough 25.36% 7,414

Republican

*Ted Cruz 85.63% 29,638

Mary Miller 7.68% 2,659

Bruce Jacobson Jr. 3.02% 1,044

Stefano de Stefano 2.52% 873

Geraldine Sam 1.15% 398

U.S. Representative

District 9

Democrat

*Al Green 100% 10,635

Republican

(None)

District 22

Democrat

**Sri Preston Kulkarni 34.14% 6,680

Steve Brown 22.46% 4,394

**Letitia Plummer 21.81% 4,267

Margarita R. Johnson 11,87% 2,323

Mark Gibson 9.72% 1,902

Republican

*Pete Olson 77.34% 24,201

Danny Nyuyen 14.03% 4,390

James Green 5.64% 1,766

Eric Zmrhal 2.99% 935

Governor

Democrat

**Andrew White 48.51% 14,345

**Lupe Valdez 17.96% 5,310

Cedric Davis Sr. 13.48% 3,985

Grady Yarbrough 7.52% 2,224

Jeffrey Payne 4.71% 1,394

Adrian Ocegueda 3.24% 957

Tom Wakely 1.78% 525

James Jolly Clark 1.71% 506

Joe Mumbach 1.11% 327

Republican

*Greg Abbott 90.28% 31,216

Barbara Krueger 8.18% 2,829

SECEDE Kilgore 1.54% 533

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Michael Cooper 60.62% 17,255

*Mike Collier 39.38% 11,208

Republican

*Dan Patrick 80.97% 28,016

Scott Milder 19.03% 6,584

Attorney General

Democrat

*Justin Nelson 100% 26,433

Republican

*Ken Paxton 100% 30,668

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democrat

*Joi Chevalier 50.62% 14,001

Tim Mahoney 49.38% 13,658

Republican

*Glen Hegar 100% 29,061

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Democrat

*Miguel Suazo 69.99% 19,350

Tex Morgan 30.01% 8,298

Republican

*George P. Bush 51.24% 17,211

Jerry Patterson 40.72% 13,679

Davey Edwards 4.94% 1,658

Rick Range 3.10% 1,043

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat

*Kim Olson 100% 26,506

Republican

*Sid Miller 61.37% 18,966

Trey Blocker 19.90% 6,150

Jim Hogan 18.72% 5,786

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat

*Roman McAllen 54.56% 14,849

Chris Spellmon 45.44% 12,367

Republican

*Christi Craddick 70.66% 22,318

Weston Martinez 29.34% 9,269

Justice, Supreme Court

Place 2

Democrat

*Steven Kirkland 100% 26,231

Republican

*Jimmy Blacklock 100% 28,797

Place 4

Democrat

*R.K. Sandill 100% 25,971

Republican

*John Devine 100% 28,650

Place 6

Democrat

*Kathy Cheng 100% 26,344

Republican

*Jeff Brown 100% 28,573

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Democrat

*Maria T. Jackson 100% 26,419

Republican

*Sharon Keller 66.03% 19,788

David Bridges 33.97% 10,178

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Place 7

Democrat

*Ramona Franklin 100% 26,418

Republican

*Barbara P. Hervey 100% 27,943

Place 8

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Michelle Slaughter 65.37% 19,194

Jay Brandon 22.70% 6,664

Dib Waldrip 11.93% 3,503

Member, State Board of Education

District 4

Democrat

*Lawrence Allen Jr. 66.25% 5,122

Steven A. Chambers 33.75% 2,609

Republican

(None)

District 7

Democrat

*Elizabeth Markowitz 100% 18,825

Republican

*Matt Robinson 100% 26,849

State Senator

District 17

Democrat

**Rita Lucido 38.83% 3,488

**Fran Watson 36.91% 3,315

Ahmad R. Hassan 24.26% 2,179

Republican

*Joan Huffman 64.33% 8,456

Kristin Tassin 35.67% 4,688

State Representative

District 26

Democrat

*L. Sarah DeMerchant 100% 5,600

Republican

*D.F. “Rick” Miller 100% 9,879

District 27

Democrat

*Ron Reynolds 61.39% 7,849

Wilvin Carter 38.61% 4,937

Republican

(None)

District 28

Democrat

*Meghan Scoggins 81.00% 5,224

Durward White 19.00% 1,225

Republican

*John Zerwas 100% 9,718

District 85

Democrat

*Jennifer Cantu 100% 3,547

Republican

*Phil Stephenson 100% 5,149

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals

Place 2

Democrat

*Gordon Goodman 100% 25,963

Republican

*Jane Bland 100% 27,567

Place 6

Democrat

*Sarah Beth Landau 100% 26,033

Republican

*Harvey Brown 100% 27,629

Place7

Democrat

*Julie Countiss 100% 25,726

Republican

*Terry Yates 55.24% 16,619

Katy Boatman 44.76% 13,464

Place 8

Democrat

*Richard Hightower 100% 25,701

Republican

*Michael Massengale 100% 27,640

Place 9

Democrat

*Peter Kelly 100% 25,329

Republican

*Jennifer Caughey 100% 27,641

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Place 3

Democrat

Joseph R. Willie II 65.61% 17,431

*Jerry Zimmerer 34.39% 9,135

Republican

*Brett Busby 100% 27,607

Place 4

Democrat

*Charles Spain 100% 25,254

Republican

*Marc Brown 100% 27,514

Place 5

Democrat

*Frances Bourliot 100% 25,320

Republican

*Martha Hill Jamison 100% 27,500

Place 6

Democrat

*Meagan Hassan 100% 25,572

Republican

*Bill Boyce 100% 27,362

Place 8

Democrat

*Margaret Poissant 57.10% 15,146

Michele Chimene 42.90% 11,380

Republican

*John Donovan 100% 27,409

District Judge

240th Judicial District

Democrat

*Frank J. Fraley 100% 25,227

Republican

*Chad Bridges 100% 27,438

268th Judicial District

Democrat

*R. O’Neil Williams 100% 25,499

Republican

*John Hawkins 56.81% 16,137

Mike Hartman 43.19% 12,267

328th Judicial District

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Walter Armatys 100% 27,147

458th Judicial District

Democrat

*Robert L. Rolnick 100% 25,095

Republican

*Ken Cannata 100% 27,408

District Attorney

Democrat

*Brian M. Middleton 100% 25,545

Republican

*Cliff Vacek 61.15% 18,346

Shawn McDonald 38.85% 11,658

County Judge

Democrat

*KP George 100% 25,432

Republican

*Robert E. Hebert 100% 27,970

Judge, County Court-at-Law

No. 1

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Chris Morales 100% 27,438

No. 2

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Jeffrey A. McMeans 100% 27,282

No. 3

Democrat

*Juli Mathew 100% 25,722

Republican

**Harold Kennedy 42.38% 12,847

**Tricia Krenek 37.31% 11,309

Jennifer C. Chiang 20.31% 6,158

No. 4

Democrat

*Toni Wallace 100% 25,616

Republican

*Amy Mitchell 100% 27,032

No. 6

Democrat

*Sherman Hatton Jr. 100% 25,283

Republican

*Dean Hrbacek 68.61% 20,740

Lewis White 31.39% 9,488

District Clerk

Democrat

*Beverly M. Walker 100% 25,595

Republican

*Annie Rebecca Elliot 100% 27,248

County Clerk

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Laura Richard 100% 27,235

County Treasurer

Democrat

(None)

Republican

**Tina Gibson 46.41% 13,623

**Bill Rickert 41.16% 12,083

Wes Vela 12.43% 3,648

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Democrat

*Grady Prestage 100% 9,154

Republican

(None)

Precinct 4

Democrat

*Ken R. DeMerchant 100% 6,467

Republican

*James Patterson 100% 8,080

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1, Place 2

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Mary S. Ward 59.33% 4,835

Atwood McAndrew 40.67% 3,314

Precinct 2

Democrat

**Joel C. Clouser Sr. 44.25% 2,655

**Tanisha C. Green 29.24% 2,929

D. Dickerson-Gilbert 26,50% 2,655

Republican

(None)

Precinct 3

Democrat

*Michael Antalan 100% 4,944

Republican

*Kelly Nicole Crow 56.54% 5,908

Jarret Nethery 43.46% 4,542

Precinct 4

Democrat

(None)

Republican

*Justin M. Joyce 100% 7,702

Constable

Precinct 2

Democrat

*Daryl L. Smith 59.61% 5,929

Gary Majors 40.39% 4,017

Republican

(None)

County Chairman

Democrat

*Cynthia Ginyard 64.98% 17,609

Hazel D. Lundy 35.02% 9,489

Republican

*Jacey Jetton 100% 26,657