2019 Sugar Plum Market strives to bring Joy to the World

The Fort Bend Junior Service League is excited to bring “Joy to the World” through the highly anticipated annual Sugar Plum Market by raising money for Fort Bend County’s charitable organizations, which provide for those most in need.

Since its inception in 2001, the Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) has found purpose in giving back to our community. Through funds raised at the popular holiday shopping event, the Sugar Plum Market has donated over $2.4 million to various Fort Bend County charities. Those grants have and will continue to bring joy into the lives of so many in need.

Presented by Memorial Hermann, the 19th annual market will take place at the Stafford on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9. Market hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. A special preview night shopping event will be held Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Unique vendors from across Texas will fill the Stafford Centre for this ultimate one-stop holiday shopping extravaganza.

The Sugar Plum Market would not be able to contribute to charities in our community without generous sponsors and underwriters. The Sugar Plum Market offers a variety of sponsorship and underwriting opportunities for both businesses and individuals, with specially tailored packages available. Sugar Plum Market sponsors receive marketing benefits, with some packages including social media posts, event signage, and website and program recognition. Certain sponsor and underwriting levels gain access to a private VIP lounge area during the exclusive preview night event.

For more information, including sponsor opportunities, grant recipients, and vendor applications, visit www.sugarplummarket.com or email information@sugarplummarket.com.

FBJSL event beneficiary application deadline extended to June 1

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is currently accepting applications from charitable organizations interested in benefiting from FBJSL’s 2019 Sugar Plum Market.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must have 501(c)(3) status, serve the Fort Bend community, and fit within the league’s mission, goals, and one or more position statements. FBJSL considers the specific needs of each qualified applicant and selects beneficiaries that it believes will thrive due to FBJSL support.

Applications must be received on or before June 1. The application and accompanying instructions can be found on the Request Support page of the FBJSL website (www.fbjsl.org/request-support). All applications must be submitted via email to brccom@fbjsl.com.

FBJSL is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, to developing the potential of women and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Their purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members. To learn more about FBJSL, visit www.fbjsl.org.