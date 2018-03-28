25th Annual Stafford Citywide Pride Spring Clean Up is April 14

The City of Stafford, along with Keep Texas Beautiful, will be holding its 25th Annual City Wide Pride Spring Clean Up, a part of Keep Texas Beautiful Don’t Mess With Texas and The Great American Clean-Up, on April 14 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the City of Stafford, Keep Texas Beautiful, Texas Department of Transportation, and many corporate sponsors and local businesses. For the 600-plus volunteers’ hard work, they will receive a T-shirt and be fed a gourmet lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers.

There will be awards for teams and individuals for the Most Trash Collected per person, Most Unusual Trash Collected, Most Valuable Trash Collected, Most Recyclable Drink Containers Collected, Most Participants in a Group and The Oldest Trash Collector. They will also pay-off on the hidden surprise money bottles that teams may find for some extra spending money.

In addition, to over 600 volunteers with more than half of them youth cleaning the streets, the City of Stafford is once again offering the chance for residents and businesses to shred sensitive documents. A national association for information destruction certified contractor will be on the north side of City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shredding documents.

Another opportunity for residents and businesses is the disposal of electronic waste. It is Chunk your Junk time for those old or broken computers, televisions, monitors, laptops, cell phones, keyboards and similar items. Residents will be able to drive through the City Hall’s north side parking lot to unload their e-waste junk in the designated area. Items not excepted will be large appliances, thermometers, fire alarms/detectors or anything with sludge or liquid.

Another opportunity for residents to dispose of waste will be at their homes for curbside pickup. Waste collector WCA will send their trucks throughout the neighborhoods the day of the clean-up to pick-up only heavy trash. Residents are asked to have their heavy trash placed by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday. WCA will not accept paint, chemicals, batteries, regular household waste or car parts that day. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted, but these appliances must first be drained of coolant. Lumber, plywood, small tree limbs, and other such material must be cut into four-foot lengths and tied into bundles. Regular garbage will not be picked up that day.

Automobile batteries can be dropped off at Stafford Auto Supply at 2424 South Main.

For the 13th year, with the support from Firestone Tire and Service Center at 515 FM 1092, city crews will canvass the neighborhoods to pick up used tires without rims. If residents have un-rimmed old tires, they can place them at the curb early Saturday morning separated from other heavy trash. Anyone having a large quantity of tires should call 281-261-3941 to make special arrangements for disposal. Tires will not be accepted at the Firestone Tire and Service Center without prior consent from the City of Stafford.

To volunteer or for more information, call 281-261-3941.