Fort Bend man reported missing

Fort Bend County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing from the Sugar Land area.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Rojdi Elmajzoub was last seen Monday near the 16400 block of Boss Gaston Road in Sugar Land.

Elmajzoub is described as standing 6-foot-3 and weighing about 275 pounds. Authorities say he was last seen wearing bright orange basketball shorts and white Nike tennis shoes.

“While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being,” FBCSO said on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

If anyone has information on Elmajzoub or his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.