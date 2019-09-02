Texans finish preseason with 22-10 loss to Rams

The Houston Texans finished their preseason with a 1-3 record as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 22-10 Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

The game itself was secondary as Thursday night was the last chance for players hovering on the cut list to make an impression on their coaches.

One Texan who did make an impression was tight end Jerell Adams, who caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Joe Webb III to open the scoring for the Texans.

“I felt like I had a pretty good season from the beginning to the end. I just went in and tried to give it my all,” Adams said.

“Jerrell had a good preseason, was productive, got better, improved every day, really did some good things, no doubt,” head coach Bill O’Brien said.

Webb made a strong case for the third string quarterback position, behind starter Deshaun Watson and AJ McCarron, as he received extended playing time due to the team holding out Watson and McCarron suffering an injury early in training camp. Webb completed 66 of 115 passes for 697 yards and three touchdowns in the four games. However, with 3:23 to go in the game, Webb suffered a foot injury and left the field on a cart. The team provided no details on the injury.

“It’s a cumulative review of how a player has done really from offseason program to training camp to where we are now, (we) just try to do the best (we) can to put together the best 53. Again, like I told the team, the 53 that we have here on Saturday afternoon, that’s not necessarily the 53 for the whole year. That’s a process in and of itself. But we’ll do as good as we can of trying to put together a good 53 over the next couple of days,” O’Brien said.

The Rams will be doing the same thing. Head Coach Sean McVay was pleased with his players’ efforts in the game.

“It’s a credit to those guys for making our decisions tough in the next couple days. But more than anything, it was great to be able to see these guys have great success tonight, and nothing makes you happier than that. I was really happy for a lot of players tonight,” McVay said.

For the game, the Texans generated 259 yards of total offense, 162 through the air and 97 on the ground. Webb was 19-of-29 for 163 yards and one touchdown. Jerell Adams had five receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams had 344 yards of total offense, 225 through the air and 119 on the ground.

The Texans will open the regular season on Monday Sept. 9, in New Orleans.