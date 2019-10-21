Football roundup: Travis outlasts Ridge Point in thriller

The Travis Tigers entered last week’s game undefeated on the season and bludgeoning their opponents by an average of nearly 21 points per game.

Ridge Point came in with only one blemish on its record, a loss to a North Shore team ranked fifth in the state in Class 6A.

Both entered last Thursday’s contest undefeated in District 20-6A, but only one could emerge victorious from a heavyweight slugfest that was tight from start to finish, with Travis coming out on top 27-23 inside Mercer Stadium.

In a game that featured multiple second-half lead changes, Travis quarterback Eric Rodriguez connected with Colin Mushinski on his 23rd touchdown pass of the season midway through the fourth quarter to provide the Tigers’ final margin of victory.

Brennan Tucker led the Tigers’ defensive attack with six tackles, while Cameron Oliver added his fifth interception of the season to help hold on for the win.

The victory leaves Travis (7-0, 4-0 district) the lone undefeated team in 20-6A. The Tigers look to keep the streak alive at 1 p.m. Saturday against Clements (1-6, 0-4) at Mercer Stadium.

Quarterback Will Pendergrass threw two touchdowns for Ridge Point in the loss, including one to Ben Weaver with less than a minute to go in the third quarter to give the Panthers a 23-20 lead before Rodriguez and Mushinski’s fourth-quarter heroics.

The Panthers (5-2, 3-1) will look to begin a new winning streak at 7 p.m. Friday against Elkins (6-1, 3-1).

Hightower wins fifth straight

Things didn’t start well for first-year head coach Joseph Sam and Hightower, with back-to-back losses to Travis and Marshall to open the season.

However, things have since turned around in a big way for the Hurricanes (5-2, 4-0 District 10-5A), who have now won five consecutive games and sit atop their district along with Shadow Creek.

Their latest conquest was a 33-7 victory over Galveston Ball last Thursday night. Ja’Kolby Longino threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, with junior receiver Latrelle Neville hauling in both scoring tosses. Ro’Derrick Johnson also ran for 79 yards and his second touchdown of the season.

Among other notable performers around the area was Willowridge running Jamarcus Buckner, who ran for 135 yards in the Eagles’ 48-13 victory over Houston Madison last week. It was the second straight 100-yard performance for Buckner as Willowridge improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in District 11-5A.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Oct. 17

Hightower 33, Galveston Ball 7

Travis 27, Ridge Point 23

Willowridge 48, Madison 13

Oct. 18

Navasota 10, Stafford 7

Kempner 28, Dulles 14

Austin 44, Clements 21

Oct. 19

Marshall 70, Sharpstown 2

Elkins 48, Bush 13

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday

Kempner vs. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Milby, 7 p.m.

Friday

Ridge Point vs. Elkins, 7 p.m.

Stafford vs. Furr, 7 p.m.

Hightower at Friendswood, 7 p.m.

Dulles at Bush, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Travis at Clements, 1 p.m.