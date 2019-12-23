Sugar Land recognized for performance management leadership

The International City/County Management Association (ICMA) recently awarded the city of Sugar Land a Certificate of Distinction for promoting transparency and accountability, data-informed decision-making and citizen engagement efforts by city officials, according to a news release by the city.

Sugar Land was one only 63 jurisdictions throughout the country to receive an award for data-driven management and reporting, and one of only 19 in the Certificate of Distinction category. Industry experts evaluated initiatives to collect and verify data to ensure reliability; train staff in performance measurement; and report data to the public through budgets, newsletters and/or information provided to elected officials.

One of the city’s implemented measures garnering recognition was a new goal-measures dashboard that serves as an account of the city’s performance on 30 key operations. It’s an online tool that educates residents on the city’s performance, identifies areas of operational improvement, assists city management and elected officials in making data-driven decisions on key priority areas and enhances government accountability and transparency.

“This award is proof that we’re meeting the needs of our residents and fostering the development of a performance culture throughout our organizations,” City Manager Allen Bogard said in a statement released by the city.