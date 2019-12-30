Area athletes honored for academic efforts

The Texas High School Coaches Association recently released its all-state academic teams for football, cross country and volleyball, and area schools had 15 student-athletes recognized for their efforts in the classroom.

Ridge Point led the way for area schools with six academic all-state selections, with Hightower following close behind at four selections. Stafford had three all-state academic selections for football, while Elkins had two earn cross country honors.

To qualify for THSCA all-state honors, students must be a senior athlete, student trainer or manager, “have good moral character” and carry a grade-point average of 92 or better, according to the THSCA.

Ridge Point center Troy Cavazos led the area’s football honorees as a first-teamer, while Hightower linebacker Emmanuel Ogunsanya garnered second-team honors. Ridge Point’s Carter Aycock, Clay Jones, Jack Wayne and Wade Jones also made the second team. Hightower’s Christian Hood, Jordyn Rosborough and Kobie Campbell, along with Ridge Point’s Will Pendergrass, received honorable mention.

Stafford’s David Collins, Kaleb Roberts and Marcus Smith also garnered honorable mention.

On the cross country team, Elkins’ Hannah Louis (first team) and Asha Abdullah (second team) were recognized.