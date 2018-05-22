A commendation for Coach Young

Dear Editor,

Your opinion May 16, on the Dulles traffic violation, was right on! Coach Young should receive a commendation from the FBISD Police Department for his courageous response to protect the lives of Dulles school children. He put student safety above his own, risking his life to prevent any potential student’s injury or death. He is worthy of a Medal of Honor, not criticism.

The auto’s driver ought to be cited, just as she would be if she had passed a stopped school bus.

Tom Altenbern

Missouri City