A day for Mirabeau Lamar

Members of the Texas Army, a Texas Revolution re-enactment group, pose in front of the grave of Mirabeau Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas, during the 2017 Lamar Day celebration in Richmond. This year’s event will take place at his gravesite in Morton Cemetery in Richmond on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Joe Southern)

