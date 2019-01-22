A day for Mirabeau Lamar

Members of the Texas Army, a Texas Revolution re-enactment group, pose in front of the grave of Mirabeau Lamar, the second president of the Republic of Texas, during the 2017 Lamar Day celebration in Richmond. This year’s event will take place at his gravesite in Morton Cemetery in Richmond on Friday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. (Photo by Joe Southern)
Comments
Mary-Elizabeth McLaughlin says
Why is there a celebration in Richmond for Mirabeau Lamar? What’s the history?
Joe Southern says
He was the second president of the Republic of Texas and is also regarded as the father of public education in Texas.
Mary-Elizabeth McLaughlin says
Thank you! Why is the celebration in Richmond? Does he have ties to Richmond and Fort Bend County?
Joe Southern says
He lived in Richmond and is buried there.