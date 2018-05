(Top) U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, speaks during Sugar Land’s Memorial Day event Monday at Sugar Land Memorial Park. (Photo by Joe Southern)

(Bottom) Children Nathan, Connor, Emily and Kathryn help Director of Programs Krystal Willeby with the George Ranch Memorial Day remembrance. “We try to capture the loss and what it means to people. These are soldiers who had families, and who made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. (Photo by Donna Hill)