AADA promoting safety and awareness

15th annual observance

After an arranged marriage of 17 years, another domestic abuse survivor is on the other side of unthinkable humiliations, mental and physical tortures endured before she sought help.

Asians Against Domestic Violence’s (AADA) 15th annual luncheon this year featured a touching testimonial from a lovely lady, who suffered beatings by her husband as did their young son, almost beaten to death in a physical attack in her presence.

“NO MAS!”

Sometimes some of the sounds of Asia are not what we typically imagine. That compilation of music with mystic sounds from the Far East is what we mostly think it is. But the sounds of Asia from the perspective of AADA, also include self-imposed silence from physical and emotional assaults not many know about for fear of a victim’s rejection and being regarded as a failure by those in the cultural group.

These cries for help are heard by AADA and it continues its mission of helping to rebuild survivors’ lives by providing resources and assistance to domestic abused women from Asian countries, who reside in Houston and the surrounding area. AADA also continues to work closely with the Fort Bend Women’s Center as it has since its inception in 2001.

This year, Fox 26 news anchor Melissa Wilson served as the event’s emcee, introduced by AADA President Rashmi Sharma’s husband, Sunny Sharma, well known for his community service throughout Fort Bend, especially with the Rotary Club.

“Can you imagine, feeling trapped when you’re scared for your life, scared for your children, you don’t know what to do, it’s against your culture to seek help. It’s not cool to be abused, so you cover it up,” said Wilson to the guests and supporters at annual luncheon.

The fundraiser featured Dance of Asian American as its entertainment, a live auction handled by the personable Jeff Council as auctioneer, and also a silent auction held at the Junior League of Houston near the galleria. Live auction winner, Mary Favre, graciously gifted a special painting she won for $1,300 to the featured guest presenting the touching survivor testimonial.

“It was fitting and appropriate,” said Favre.

The painting used as the artwork for the program’s cover was created by AADA founder and past president, Shantha Raguthaman. It celebrates AADA’s 15th anniversary and is dedicated to the courageous women having the strength to become independent and free of domestic abuse.

AADA helps women and children get a new start in life. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Helpline at 713-339-8300 or send an email to info@aadainc.org.