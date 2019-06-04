Abbott appoints Sugar Land product as UH student regent

John Fields, a third-year University of Houston Law Center student from Sugar Land, will represent the nearly 74,000 students of the University of Houston System as the newly appointed student regent of the UHS Board of Regents.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed Fields to serve a one-year term that started June 1.

The UH System is a family affair for Fields, who grew up in the Commonwealth subdivision and is one of seven siblings.

His sisters, wife and in-laws are graduates of the UH system, and Fields just completed his sixth year at UH.

“I have a really good working knowledge of the university and how it operates both from a student perspective and from working for the university in the general counsel’s office,” Fields said in a UH news release. “I’d like to think I work really well with people. So, an opportunity to spend a year working with the people across the system and bringing ideas together is something I will really enjoy doing.”

Fields, who was home-schooled before college and worked as an assistant manager at a Sugar Land fast-food restaurant, is student president of the Federalist Society at UH and a member of the UHLC’s Mock Trial Team.

In 2017, he earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting and management from the C.T. Bauer College of Business and the Honors College.

During his time as an undergraduate, Fields spent a semester as an intern at the United States Supreme Court through the Bauer in D.C. Fellowship program.

That experience solidified his passion for law.

There are 10 members on the UH System Board of Regents, including the student regent. Fields succeeds outgoing student regent Andrew Teoh, who graduated in May with degrees in accounting and finance.