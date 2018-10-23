Abbott visits Sugar Land for festival

There may have been drizzling rain, but none of it dampened the excitement in the air in Sugar Land for the Festival of Lights on Saturday.

Constellation Field was filled with music and bright lights celebrating Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Thousands enjoyed the annual Hindu event, celebrating the victory of good over evil with historical plays, music and parades, along with cuisines from various cities in India.

Gov. Greg Abbott was the chief guest and U.S. Rep. Pete Olson was the parade marshal.

During his speech to the crowd, Abbott spoke of shared values among the community, such as family and compassion, and the bond between Texas and India. Abbot said he was reminded of the lessons taught by Diwali, and the reasons for celebrating the Festival of Lights.

“Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, of goodness over evil, of knowledge over ignorance, of hope over despair,” he said.

“I know that the community of Texas, India, and the Indian American community will always remain very close,” he added.

Shri Sita Ram, a nonprofit organization that provides funding to programs promoting Vedic culture, hosted the event.