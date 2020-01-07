ABS system recognized for baseball innovation

Technology used in conjunction with the Sugar Land Skeeters has been recognized for its role in attempting to advance the way baseball is played.

Sports technology publisher SportTechie recently named the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), which made its debut in professional baseball with the Sugar Land Skeeters at Constellation Field and other Atlantic League teams last season, its “2019 Innovation of the Year.”

The Atlantic League, as part of its three-year partnership with Major League Baseball, installed TrackMan technology in each ballpark during the 2019 season.

Following extensive testing, the ABS was first used to assist the home plate umpire in calling balls and strikes during the Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 10, which included three players from the Skeeters. For its successful introduction and potential to transform how balls and strikes are called, the Automated Ball-Strike system won SportTechie’s award for outstanding innovation.

ALPB President Rick White called the award a satisfying result of work throughout ALPB and with MLB partners. “We couldn’t be prouder to be contributing to award-winning breakthroughs in our industry and the great American pastime,” White said in a statement.