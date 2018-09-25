Achane scores 46 points as Marshall beats Manvel 52-51

Marshall running back Devon Achane sored seven touchdowns and two two-point conversions as Marshall beat Manvel 52-51 last Friday at Freedom Field.

The fourth quarter ended with the score 44-44. Manvel had the first possession of overtime and Garrison Johnson scored on a 5-yard run. The extra point kick was good, and Manvel led 51-44. On Marshall’s possession, Achane scored but the play was called back due to a penalty. Achane then threw a 28-yard pass to Dalevon Campbell at the 1-yard line. Achane then scored on a 1-yard run.

Marshall coach James Williams decided to go for the two-point conversion and the win. However, the Buffaloes were penalized for illegal procedure, and the ball was placed at the 8-yard line. Williams stuck with his decision to go for two, and Achane ran it in from eight yards out, giving the Buffaloes a 52-51 win.

“We had to go for two. Our defense was not tackling well, and we had to get the game over,” Marshall head coach James Williams said. “We put the ball in our offense’s hands. They put up 52 points tonight. We gave them a chance to win the game for us.”

Achane had a night that most players just dream about. He rushed 24 times for 210 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, one for 88 yards and the other for 73 yards.

“My coach told me yesterday to go to sleep and dream about the big plays you are going to make,” Achane said. “My linemen gave me the right blocks and made the big holes. I just ran through them. My special teams just made the right blocks. I fed off of them. I give all of the credit to my teammates.”

“Devon is an unreal player. He put the team on his back and carried us,” Williams said.

This was the first time Marshall has beaten Manvel in several years.

“This was a big game for us. We have been working hard all offseason for this game. They have been beating us the last several years. Tonight, we finally won. This is our first time beating them since we have been playing each other,” running back Jerry Gray said.

Wide receiver Korey King thought the game had the feel of a playoff game.

“It’s a good feeling. It feels like the state championship all over again,” King said. “Just competing against a team that good, it takes a big-time effort. Overtime was a big thing for us. Even after the penalty flag (on the two-point conversion), we believed we could win it. We trusted the process and we made the play.”

Marshall plays Sterling Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Willowridge 51, Waltrip 21

The Willowridge Eagles soared to a 31-14 lead and never looked back as they defeated Waltrip 51-21 last Friday at Hall Stadium.

Willowridge quarterback Vaughnte Frederick rushed 13 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns, and he completed 14 of 18 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown.

“Vaughnte’s leadership on the field is a blessing. Having a player like him that has such command of the offense on the high school level is fun to watch,” Willowridge head coach Richard Lazarou said. “Vaughnte played a great game and got his teammates involved in what turned out to be a very special night for him. We look forward to seeing what he is going to do this weekend.”

Willowridge will play Sharpstown on Saturday at Butler Stadium.

This week

In District 10 5A D1, Hightower will play Terry on Saturday at Hall Stadium.

In District 20 6A action on Thursday, Bush plays Clements at Mercer Stadium, and Elkins plays Travis at Hall Stadium. On Friday, Austin plays Dulles at Mercer Stadium and Kempner plays Ridge Point at Hall Stadium.