ACHIEVE Fort Bend donates 10,000 books to area students

ACHIEVE Fort Bend County said it recently delivered 10,000 books to administrators for Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD to distribute to students during the summer months.

Every year, ACHIEVE gives 10 books each provided by local business and community leaders to 1,000 low-income, first-graders students who are struggling to read. The goal of the program is to support growth in reading during the summer break and prevent students from falling behind as they move to the next grade level.

In previous years, Fort Bend County constables picked up the books and delivered them to the students. However, with school campuses closed because of COVID-19 pandemic, district administrators and staff will now deliver them to the identified students within their districts.

“Thank you to all of the district leaders for helping ACHIEVE Fort Bend County ensure summer reading material for the students that need it, especially during these uncertain times,” James Patterson, the board chairman for ACHIEVE, said in a news release.

For more information on ACHIEVE Fort Bend County, email achievefbc@yahoo.com or visit the organization’s Facebook page.