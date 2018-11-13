Advanced Hearing Center, EarQ team up to help retired NFL players

Advanced Hearing Center and EarQ provided free hearing screenings and hearing aid fittings to give former professional players the care they need.

On Oct. 20, Advanced Hearing Center attended the NFL Players Association’s Professional Athletes Foundation’s health fair event to provide free screenings and hearing aid fittings to former professional players and their family members. The event was held in Houston at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Advanced Hearing Center is a hearing healthcare practice local to Sugar Land. As an exclusive EarQ provider, the practice has opportunities to work with the NFL Players Association’s Professional Athletes Foundation (PAF), an EarQ partner since 2011. The partnership’s efforts are focused on offering hearing healthcare solutions to former professional players, and finding preventative solutions for generations to come. Representatives from Signia also attended the event. One of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers, Signia makes fitting the former players with life-changing technology possible.

With events such as this one, EarQ and the NFLPA have the opportunity to emphasize the importance of better hearing, and discuss the impact it can have on one’s life. In addition to providing free hearing healthcare services, EarQ also hopes to spread awareness and break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking hearing care.

Terry Davis Snook, Au.D., of Advanced Hearing Center, shares why events like these are so important.

“It’s important that hearing loss is identified and addressed early on,” she said. “For the past 30 years, I’ve worked with patients with varying degrees of hearing loss, and it is amazing the difference hearing aids make, even for someone with a mild to moderate loss.”

To learn more about Advanced Hearing Center and its work with EarQ and the NFLPA, call 281-491-0200.