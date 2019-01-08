Air Supply bringing soft rock hits to Stafford Centre

Australian duo, Air Supply, will take the Stafford Centre stage on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Air Supply featuring singer, songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and vocalist Russell Hitchcock gained international recognition in the 1980s with their soft rock ballads. Hits including “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Lost in Love” helped drive their success achieving over 100 million records sold worldwide.

Russell and Hitchcock met in 1975 in Sydney during a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” The duo performed throughout Australia with their hit singles like “Love and Other Bruises.” In the late 1970s, they opened for Rod Stewart’s North American tour gaining fans in the United States and Canada.

In 1980, they released the album “Lost in Love,” which sold more than 2 million copies. The album included the hit songs “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Lost in Love” and topped music charts across the globe including in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The soft rock group went on to release a total of 30 albums and more hit singles like “The One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Just as I Am.”

Air Supply was named No. 83 on Billboard’s Top 100 musical acts of all time in 2008. They were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. Recently, Air Supply celebrated a milestone playing their 5,000th live show on Sept. 1.

Ticket prices range from $55 to $110. A VIP Experience package is available for $214 per ticket. For more information, contact the Stafford Centre box office at 281-208-6900 or www.staffordcentre.com .