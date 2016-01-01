All-American Reid is a stalwart for the Stafford Spartans

By Stafford MSD Communications

Stafford High senior offensive/defensive lineman Eric Reid knows what it means to play a complete game of football.

Reid, who has played varsity football since his freshman year, is a two-way starter for the Spartans – a rarity in Class 4A football.

“Eric is going to be a good college football player for somebody – he is very athletic,” Stafford head football coach Ron Counter said.

Reid and the Spartans (9-4) will face Carthage (11-2) in the UIL Class 4A Division regional championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin. Pre-sale tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. All tickets at the gate are $10.

The Spartans have advanced to the regional finals (fourth round) – a program-best.

The 6-foot-1, 265-pound senior returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 54-0 first round playoff victory over Houston Worthing on Nov. 11.

Reid said the Spartans’ 27 seniors have been a close-knit group since their freshman year.

“We know when to joke, and when we have to take care of business,” Reid said. “We work hard in drills and in practices to prepare for games.”

Reid is one of two All-Americans on the Stafford roster, along with senior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones.

The lineman was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Game on Thursday, Dec. 22, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington – the home field of the Dallas Cowboys.

Reid is very excited to play in the All-American Game, but he’d like to play at AT&T Stadium, with his Stafford teammates. If that happens, it would mean the Spartans would have qualified for the 4A-I State Championship Game, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.

Although he plays offense and defense, Reid prefers defense and hopes to play on the defensive side of the ball in college. Northwest Oklahoma State, an NCAA Division II school, has extended an offer to Reid.

He’s also interested in Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin, both Football Championship Series schools.

Academics will be Reid’s top priority in college.

He credits his educational experience at Stafford MSD with preparing him for college.

“The challenging academics makes you want to step up to a higher level,” said Reid, who plans to pursue a business degree.

Reid took Business courses at the state-of-the-art Stafford College & Career Center, which gives students the opportunity to take courses in a wide variety of disciplines to prepare them for college and/or a career.