All-inclusive playground set to open Saturday

A local small town’s vision has come to fruition.

The Meadows Place HELFMAN Playground For All will host its grand opening this Saturday, Nov. 9 at the park at 12037 Pender Ln.

Mayor Charles Jessup said the all-inclusive playground was a vision of the city’s Youth Action Council (YAC) and director Colene Cabezas after she planted the seed during a state convention in 2016 and began fundraising shortly after. Through installments from nearby Helfman Ford and community donations, the group was able to raise $127,000 to help make the project a reality.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with special recognitions given to Helfman Ford, Meadows Place YAC, Meadows PTO and H&H Landscape, which designed the park.

Refreshments will be offered while supplies last.