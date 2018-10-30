Almost perfect Watson leads Texans past Dolphins 42-23

Despite a broken rib and a partially collapsed lung, Deshaun Watson threw five touchdown passes as the Texans beat the Miami Dolphins 42-23 last Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

The win was the fifth in a row for the Texans as they improved their record to 5-3 and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC South Division.

Watson completed 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards and had a quarterback rating of 156.0 for the game. Watson’s third quarter rating was a perfect 158.3.

“It was a solid performance for me, but you know you’ve got to give credit to the receivers and the offensive line. Zero sacks, I think. I barely got touched and then the receivers just win their matchup. Made it easy for me finding open guys and getting the ball to them. Those guys get all of the credit and if it weren’t for those guys, it would have been a lot more tough sledding. At the same time, our guys were up for the challenge, and they blew up,” Watson said.

DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

“We still left some stuff out there. Lot of stuff out there, man. Like I said earlier in offseason, I think we got the best offense in the NFL. What we put up tonight against a pretty good defense, what we’ve shown these past five games that we’ve won, I think we’re up there with the best of the best,” Hopkins said.

Will Fuller caught five passes for 124 yards including a 73-yard touchdown pass. Late in the game Fuller suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season.

“Most importantly, for right now, we are very disappointed for Will because Will’s a great guy, has really been playing at a high level. So, just disappointed for Will,” Texans Head Coach Bill O’Brien said.

Rookie Jordan Thomas caught four passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was happy for Jordan Thomas tonight. He’s really worked hard; he’s a good young player. I thought he had a good game tonight,” O’Brien said.

Lamar Miller rushed 18 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, it’s not a bad day. I think the offensive line did a great job. I was just trying to make plays when my number was called. I’m upset though, because I should have scored on that long one,” Miller said.

The Texans scored four touchdowns in four trips to the red zone. Before this game, the Texans were ranked 31st in the league with a 38 percent success rate in the red zone, and the Dolphins’ defense were ranked seventh in the league in keeping opponents out of the end zone when in the red zone.

Miami Head Coach Adam Gase was not happy with his team’s performance.

“We were not good on defense. I mean they did whatever they wanted. On offense, we had opportunities early that we could possibly have taken advantage of, at least keep it a back and forth game. We missed out. Then we had the one turnover that gave them a short field, which was not what we needed. I mean that’s what hurt us more than anything. If we wanted to get in that kind of game, we couldn’t make any mistakes,” Gase said.

Former Texans’ and current Miami quarterback Brock Osweiler completed 21 of 37 passes for 241 yards and had a quarterback rating of 65.3. The Texans defense held the Dolphins to 116 rushing yards.

“I thought we played OK. I thought we could have played better, especially against the run. I thought we started off good. Obviously, the turnover, the pick was good. The ending of the game was good. Personally, I think we played a little better and we’ll learn a lot this week and get better for the next game,” Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said.

Watt had four tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss in the game.

The Texans will play in Denver on Sunday.