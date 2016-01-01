American Heart Association/American Stroke Association presents OakBend Medical Center with Gold Plus award

OakBend Medical Center has once again been honored with the Gold Plus Performance Award for its “Get With The Guidelines” program, which promotes consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines for stroke victims.

The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association’s award, presented at the hospital’s Jackson Street campus, marks the 8th consecutive year the hospital has been given Gold award and 7th consecutive year to receive the Plus award.

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth largest cause of death, and the leading cause of adult disability in the United States. A stroke affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. When a stroke occurs, the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to the brain either become blocked by a clot or by ruptures. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs so it and brain cells die.

By participating in the “Get With the Guidelines” program, OakBend Medical Center is reviewed for 12 consecutive months and must have maintained a performance level of following key measures in treatment guidelines for at least 85 percent of the time.

According to Rachel Castillo, development specialist with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, “We all know that OakBend is a great stroke hospital to have, especially in the growing community of Fort Bend. Jeff and Ann Council are not only involved with OakBend, they are involved with the American Heart Association’s Fort Bend Executive Committee and we want to get the word out not only about strokes but heart disease. We greatly appreciate Fort Bend and OakBend’s help with educating the community.”

Jeff Council, President of the OakBend Medical Center’s Board of Directors, was present for the award ceremony.

“This is certainly a great honor for our hospital, eight years of receiving this award from the American Heart Association. It reflects on the good things that we have going on here at our hospital. The excellent medical staff, the excellent nursing staff and the employees in general, show what OakBend Medical Center is doing and what we will continue to do and we are very humbled and proud to accept this award,” he said.

To find out more about OakBend Medical Center’s award winning stroke program visit www.oakbendmedcenter.org.