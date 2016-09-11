what medicine helps with xanax withdrawal xanax no prescription oxycodone hours after xanax

ambien 1 beer ambien price ambient light tv youtube

is sonata stronger than ambien buy ambien ambien long qt syndrome

somatoline low cost soma drug soma bringer cheat

xanax with ambien for sleep order ambien online is it hard to overdose on ambien

positive drug test tramadol tramadol online cod toxic blood levels tramadol

zolpidem online cheap order ambien ambien fda approval date

metodo de soma de digitos buy soma exercicios soma dos ângulos internos de um quadrilátero

long do xanax stay urine xanax depression does xanax treat stress

ambien with nyquil buy ambien online took 2 10mg of ambien

Animal shelter, hospital host mega pet adoption weekend

Swatson helps promote pet adoptions

By Donna Hill
For The Fort Bend Star

(Photo by Donna HIll) Sugar Land Skeeters mascot Swatson performs teddy bear surgery at Lexington Boulevard Animal Hospital during a pet adoption event last weekend.

(Photo by Donna HIll)
Sugar Land Skeeters mascot Swatson performs teddy bear surgery at Lexington Boulevard Animal Hospital during a pet adoption event last weekend.

Swatson, the mascot of the Sugar Land Skeeters baseball team, found time from his usual gig of running the bases to promote a local animal hospital and Petsmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

Lexington Boulevard Animal Hospital celebrated 30 years of service by hosting a free community event on Saturday, Nov. 12, along with several area businesses including Sugar Land Animal Services.

Seminars were available to families on pet behavior and training, prizes, face painting, new pet technologies and surgeries.

M&M’s were found during the Teddy Bear Surgery procedure, as new vet tech Swatson discovered at the event.

Also on hand to represent Sugar Land Animal Services was Georgia, an English bulldog, raising awareness of the National Adoption Weekend, which involved area Petsmart locations.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit http://sugarlandtx.gov/index.aspx?NID=1351.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2016 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.