Animal shelter, hospital host mega pet adoption weekend

Swatson helps promote pet adoptions

By Donna Hill

For The Fort Bend Star

Swatson, the mascot of the Sugar Land Skeeters baseball team, found time from his usual gig of running the bases to promote a local animal hospital and Petsmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.

Lexington Boulevard Animal Hospital celebrated 30 years of service by hosting a free community event on Saturday, Nov. 12, along with several area businesses including Sugar Land Animal Services.

Seminars were available to families on pet behavior and training, prizes, face painting, new pet technologies and surgeries.

M&M’s were found during the Teddy Bear Surgery procedure, as new vet tech Swatson discovered at the event.

Also on hand to represent Sugar Land Animal Services was Georgia, an English bulldog, raising awareness of the National Adoption Weekend, which involved area Petsmart locations.

For more information on pet adoptions, visit http://sugarlandtx.gov/index.aspx?NID=1351.