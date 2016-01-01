Animal Shelter in Fort Bend overcrowded

Adoptions up because of media involvement, generous donations

By Donna Hill

For the Fort Bend Star

They need homes.

Cats. Dogs. Kittens. Puppies. They are overwhelming the staff and volunteers at the Fort Bend Animal Shelter in Rosenberg. The shelter is so overcrowded the staff brought caged animals into the offices and hallways.

At a recent adoption event at the Fort Bend Animal Shelter, however, more animals are finding forever homes. Adoption Coordinator Barbara Vass thanked the efforts of the public and the media for the newfound interest in animal adoptions.

“The response by the community is beyond anything I could have imagined,” she said. “Between news coverage and information on social media, we have seen so many people coming in here, looking for pets, adopting pets and really helping us out. Over a three-week period, there were about 90 stray animals that came in. We had over 60 adoptions in just one week.”

Traffic has been at a steady pace at the shelter ever since. Vass said she couldn’t be happier.

“We held a three-day special for adoptions, and made sure local media and social media were aware of our event,” she said.

All pets are spayed and neutered before going to their new homes. Along with all the new adoptions, Vass said she is happy to note the shelter now has a veterinarian – the first one ever.

“Our new veterinarian is Dr. Andrea Muegge, who started with us in February,” she said. “This has never happened before at the shelter. We are also waiting for surgical equipment so we can perform all our surgeries, including spaying and neutering in-house.”

The shelter received good exposure at other adoption events for their homeless animals. Houston brought nearby animal rescue groups together over the weekend.

“Our shelter was recently involved with Doggy Party on the Plaza, along with 12 other area rescue groups,” Vass said.

Vass said there will be more events around the community which will benefit the animal shelter. There seems to be a light at the end of the adoption tunnel. More people are turning out to look into adoption, yet contributions from the community are always needed, such as blankets or food. Sometimes donations come unexpectedly.

Last week, local Fort Bend businessman and animal lover Randy Hartley saw the shelter’s needs and went into action by donating $2,000.The donation will help pay for neutering, spaying, treatment for heart worm, anything to help the animal’s chance of getting adopted. He said he hopes the public will match his donation. He will then donate another $1,000 dollars.

Hartley has contributed to area shelters before. He’s donated to the Brazoria County Animal Shelter, The Texas City Animal Shelter, and the Feral Cat Retreat. He’s not only grateful to be able to contribute, but also grateful to the staff who work at area shelters.

“I feel blessed to be able to give back,” he said. “But the real heroes are the people who work at the animal shelter. I feel my part is easy. They’re working 10-hour days. The jobs they do are hard.”

For more information on adopting pets, volunteering or making a donation, visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/index.aspx?page=692.