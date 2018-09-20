Animal shelter overcrowded, waiving fees

Fort Bend County Animal Services in Rosenberg is at critical capacity and is in need of adopters, rescues and/or fosters. It has a PUSH List (Pets Urgently Seeking Homes) that currently still has eight dogs on it who have been there for months and they are the dogs most in need of a home as soon as possible. Any dog that is adopted, rescued or fostered now allows for space to open up in the kennel – which is desperately needed.

The adoption fee, which includes basic vaccines, rabies vaccine, microchip, spay/neuter and heartworm/combo test, are waived while we try to help our pets find homes. For more information, call 281-342-1512 or visit www.fortbendcountypets.com.