Annual car show returning to Rosenberg

The third annual Ride to Rosenberg Car Show will return to Historic Downtown Rosenberg on Saturday. The free event, which will feature 150 cars split into eight categories by model year, will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Trophies will be awarded for first and second place in each class as well as for Best of Show. “Swag bags” and T-shirts will be given to each entry at registration, which will be held at the 3rd Street Art Park located in the 800 block of 3rd Street from 8-10 a.m. Registration is open to all makes and models of vehicles.

Musical entertainment and food trucks also will be on site.

“Be sure to bring the family out and grab your camera. There’s so much you won’t want to miss,” event co-chairman Renee Butler said.

The event is open to the public. For more information or a registration form, contact Butler at reneebnr@yahoo.com, call the Rosenberg Main Street Program at 832-595-3330 or visit the event’s Facebook page.