Annual Doggone Fun Run, canine carnival nets $24,000 for Fort Bend Cares

Back in Sienna Plantation for a second year, the Doggone Fun Run and Walk fetched approximately $24,000 to help disadvantaged youth in Fort Bend County.

Participants and spectators arrived to show their support on a cool April morning for the event, which included a 5K run and 1-mile walk for hounds and their humans along with a free Canine Carnival hosted by Sienna Plantation. Proceeds from the day benefitted Fort Bend Cares, a charitable foundation that provides local non-profits with grants to provide direct, impactful services to meet the needs of disadvantaged children throughout Fort Bend County.

“We were thrilled with the response this year, especially in light of the weather,” said Angel Tapia, Executive Director of Fort Bend Cares. “The money raised will make a significant difference in how we will be able to support our community non-profits this year.”

Money is still coming in through online donations by Sienna residents to name 11 statues of dogs unveiled following the race. The unique, natural brushed-finish, stainless-steel dogs were created and constructed by public art sculptor Jim Collins. They represent 11 different breeds designed on a scale of one-and-a-half times life size. The largest dog, a Mastiff, is almost four feet tall. Commissioned through the Sienna Plantation Art Trust and community service foundations, the sculptures weigh 75 to 300 pounds. Residents can pay $10 to enter a name. The pups “furever” names will be revealed in a May 21 drawing.

“The mission of Fort Bend Cares is so important, so we wanted to continue the fundraising happening during the Doggone Fun Run to make this community art project even more meaningful,” said Lisa Cox, community manager of the Sienna Plantation Associations. “

Each dog and their adoptive owner will be highlighted in the resident newsletter and a small plaque with the dog’s name and birthdate of April 14, 2018, will be placed on each dog.

The Canine Carnival after-“pawty” was cut short due to inclement weather, according to Allison Bond, marketing director for Sienna Plantation.

“Unfortunately, the weather did not fully cooperate, but we are very grateful the storms held off until after the benefit run,” she said. “We’ll be back next year for a howling good time filled with carnival rides, performances, human and dog face painting and much more.”