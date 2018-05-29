Annual Fort Bend Arts Festival draws 5,000

More than 5,000 people attended the 5th Annual Fort Bend Arts Festival, an event that awarded 28 art and essay winners from three local school districts.

The community event is hosted by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers in partnership with Katy SummerFest and Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

The festival’s juried art and essay competition drew more than 300 competitors from Fort Bend, Katy, and Lamar Consolidated independent school districts.

The winners are:

Kindergarten through second grade

· James Wang, Bonnie Holland Elementary, Best of Show Art

· Piper Rosborough, Bonnie Holland Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Bree Ella Escalante, Tom Wilson Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Gage Olson, Keiko Davidson Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Kristin Eldo, Kilpatrick Elementary, Best of Show Essay

· Zihang (Ian) Chen, Kilpatrick Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Rebekah Adams, Kilpatrick Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Simeon Silva, Stephen F. Austin Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

Third through fifth grades

· Parker Cash, Wolman Elementary, Best of Show Art

· Elise Folse, Wolman Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Garrett Harmon, Wolman Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Aashritha Gunta, Keiko Davidson Elementary, Judge’s Choice Art

· Galilea De La Garza, Kilpatrick Elementary, Best of Show Essay

· Manha Khan, Kilpatrick Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Abash Basumatory, Kilpatrick Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Callie Mitchell, Kilpatrick Elementary, Judge’s Choice Essay

Sixth through eighth grades

· Nandita Basumatary, Beckendorff Junior High, Best of Show Art

· Soha Jashwant, Tays Junior High, Judge’s Choice Art

· Grace Zhang, Beckendorff Junior High, Judge’s Choice Art

· Camille Nul, Beckendorff Junior High, Judge’s Choice Art

· Jenny Liu, McMeans Junior High, Best of Show Essay

· Hannah Graesser, McMeans Junior High, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Grace Williams, McMeans Junior High, Judge’s Choice Essay

· Rachel Lee, McMeans Junior High, Judge’s Choice Essay

Ninth through 12th grades

· Morgan Thomas, Seven Lakes High School, Best of Show Art

· Roy Zhang, Seven Lakes High School, Judge’s Choice Art

· Sydni Dusek, Seven Lakes High School, Judge’s Choice Art

· Coral Li, Obra Tompkins High School, Judge’s Choice Art

Commissioner Andy Meyers announced the winners and hosted the event.

Prizes — including cash, Apple iPads, a Kindle Fire, computer graphic drawing tablets, art kits and Typhoon Texas season passes — were handed out to students by U.S. Congressman Pete Olson, Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert, Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson and Katy ISD Board of Trustees member Rebecca Fox.

“It’s a joy to see the impressive work this event showcases year after year,” Meyers said. “To see the caliber of work and how it progresses as the students mature speaks volumes about the wonderful things these citizens of tomorrow will accomplish.”

Participating teachers were also recognized and awarded a variety of prizes, including an iPad Pro, a Yeti Hopper and more than $1,700 in gift cards.

In addition to applauding the young writers and artists, visitors enjoyed a character parade through the LaCenterra retail center, 90 kid-friendly vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, a helicopter fly-over by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, laser tag, a gaming truck and free caricatures.

“The Fort Bend Arts Festival grows every year with more and more activities promising a full day of family fun,” Meyers said. “Next year’s event is already in the planning stages and will be held Saturday, April 27.”

Visit www.FortBendArtsFest.com for more information.