Annual Harvest Fest set for Saturday

Richmond’s Harvest Green neighborhood will host its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the model home park at 618 Vineyard Hollow Ct.

During the event, attendees will have an opportunity to shop at the farmers market, dine on food truck fare and participate in autumn-themed fun. Activities for children will include bounce houses, balloon artists, face painters, a rock climbing wall, sack races, pumpkin decorating and more.

Messina Hof will be on hand offering adults 21 and older an opportunity to buy its wines. There also will be pie-eating contests for both adults and children.

Harvest Fest is free and open to the public. Parking for the event will be available at Travis High School, 11111 Harlem Rd., and there will be a free shuttle available to the event.

