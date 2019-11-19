Annual tournament raises money for area academic scholarships

Whether or not they had a sweet swing, those participating in a local golf tournament over the weekend could rest easy knowing it wasn’t all about who posted the lowest score.

Dozens of novice and experienced golfers and community members came out to the Quail Valley City Centre and Golf Course early Saturday morning for the 13th annual Men For Change charity golf tournament.

Since its inception in 1994, the Missouri City-based nonprofit has conducted fundraisers such as Saturday’s golf tournament for the annual presentation of scholarships the organization gives out to Fort Bend County students. All proceeds from the tournament, which president Will Ross said is typically one of the organization’s most lucrative events, are funneled toward that goal.

Men For Change also has partnered with MCS Personnel and Fort Bend ISD’s Marshall High School in an effort to help find employment for students and other local citizens.

“We’re novices (at putting on a tournament), but I think our hearts are in the right place,” Ross said of the event, which raised $9,000 last year after taking a hiatus in 2017. “…Those who stay in the organization know it’s all about our kids.”

Exact figures aren’t yet known for this year’s fundraiser, but Men For Change member and former president Leon Jenkins – who helped organize the first tournament back in 1995 – said the organization expects to surpass last year’s total. At its peak, the fundraiser netted $40,000 in donations.

“A lot of times, people think they have to be good golfers for this event to be a successful fundraiser, but we always try to emphasize that it’s not about the golf,” Jenkins said Saturday. “It’s all about the students here that we’re trying to help.”

For more information on Men For Change, visit its website at men-for-change.org.