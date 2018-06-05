Another open letter to Sugar Land

Dear City of Sugar Land,

During the month of May, Sugar Land had several short-lived afternoon pop-up rains. And, several times, one of the main entrances to a busy shopping area remained flooded into the following day (up to 24 hours or more) from these very short rain events. I wouldn’t even drive through it. The water just sat at static depth, and, there’s a large storm drain right in the middle of the standing water (oops). That entrance is directly across the street from “The Land of Oz” (Sugar Land City Hall). That drain point is just plain ole dysfunctional, ill conceived, ill-designed (or not designed).

I watch these strange things happen with interest, because I live in Chimneystone where we apparently have a rain water “quota” that the drains will accept, then after that quota is exceeded we’re “on our own.” As I’ve said in past letters, we noticed this problem several years before Harvey. The dysfunctional drain across from City Hall seems to work on the “quota” principle as well (or, more likely, it’s stopped up just like Chimneystone).

It’s now a fact that there are storm drain problems here in Sugar Land, even across from City Hall (The Grand Palace). Hey, Mr. Mayor, maybe you should check the credentials of all your engineers (seriously).

By the way: when will the so-called “drainage study” be finished for Chimneystone (whatever the heck that means). Will the study just be theoretical guessing, or will someone find a way to inspect our dysfunctional storm drain system for real data? I will not survive another flood in my home.

It’s Just Me Again,

Linden Hudson

Sugar Land