Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joins Sugar Land Home & Garden Show

The 9th Annual Sugar Land Home and Garden Show features appearances by top names in home improvement and over 200 exhibitors sharing new home improvement products and services.

See Dr. Lori’s Antique Appraisal Comedy Shows. The star appraiser on the Discovery Channel’s Auction Kings will appraise items (attendees are encouraged to bring an antique or heirloom) live in her two daily sessions.

Talk to experts from the field of landscaping, roofing, outdoor remodeling, pools, attics, painters, flooring, decorators, remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, bathtubs, skylights, pest/mosquito control, kitchen accessories, hot tubs, windows/window treatments, garages, and mattresses. Have some fun between exhibitors sampling some local Richmond Braman Brands wines and Running Walker Craft Beers. A tasty menu of food items will be served by the exclusive show food caterer, Clancy’s Public House (Richmond).

At the Hot Tub and Swim Spa Expo save up to 50 percent when you buy at the show. Buy factory direct – There will be a variety of models to choose from.

Additional home improvement professionals and speakers appearing at show:

• Michael Garfield, the “High Tech Texan” will preview of the newest home tech products;

• Diane Cowen, Houston Chronicle architecture and design writer;

• Lisa Giesler, professional organizer and author;

• Randy Lemmon, host of GardenLine at AM KTRH 740;

• Tom Tynan, radio host of HomeShow Radio on Sports Radio 610;

• Fort Bend Master Gardeners – question and answer booth; and

• Sherwin Williams Color Snap Color Consultants to answer color questions.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday,

Jan. 20, at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road in Stafford. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and children 12 years and younger free. There is free parking. Visit SugarLandHomeAndGarden.com where a downloadable discount coupon for $2 off admission is available. For show and ticket information, call 832-274-3944.