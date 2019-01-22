Application window open for classes at new James Reese Career and Technical Center

The application to enroll in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes offered at the new James Reese Career and Technical Center for the 2019-20 school year is available online through Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. The Reese Center opens in fall 2019 and will offer various specialized courses to provide students with extensive hands-on-learning experiences in preparation for their post-secondary college and career goals.

The center will welcome FBISD sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Current seventh and eighth grade students may need to choose prerequisite courses at their home campus in order to be eligible to attend programs offered at the Reese Center their sophomore through senior year in high school.

Students may select courses in hospitality and tourism, computer technology, cosmetology, automotive, culinary arts, welding, firefighting, health science, law enforcement and court systems, construction, diesel mechanics, education and training, arts and A/V production, oil and gas/energy and natural resources.

Students are encouraged to apply to more than one program, as there is a limited number of seats available in each program area. To complete an application or learn more about the new center, visit www.fortbendisd.com/Page/1004.