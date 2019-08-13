Applications open for FBISD Boundary Oversight Committee

A group aimed at providing community input and guidance for future Fort Bend ISD attendance zone boundary modifications is now accepting applications.

Online applications for the district’s newly formed School Boundary Oversight Committee (SBOC) will be accepted through Aug. 25, according to a news release from the district. A 2019 FBISD policy modification created the group, which will consist of one community member and three parents from each of the district’s high school feeder patterns.

The SBOC will be charged with gaining community input on proposed changes, for the 2020-21 school year and beyond, by holding community meetings in areas that could be affected.

“Through the establishment of the SBOC, our board is ensuring another level of parent and community engagement following each annual enrollment review,” FBISD board president Jason Burdine said in the release. “While changing boundaries is difficult, the needs of all students are at the forefront.”

Additional information about the School Boundary Oversight Committee and the online application can be located online at fortbendisd.com/SBOC.