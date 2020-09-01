Applications open for Sugar Land youth advisory council

The city of Sugar Land announced Monday that applications for the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov.

The council “empowers youth to become active community members by providing an overview of opportunities to impact the future of Sugar Land through local government public service,” according to a news release from the city.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 22.

As part of their duties, students will meet with city staff and local elected officials to find out where they can make an impact. The council will also hold monthly Zoom meetings to discuss ideas and upcoming initiatives.

In order to participate in the MYAC, students must be high school juniors for the 2020-21 school year and live in Sugar Land or communities in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). Addresses inside city limits can be verified at sugarlandtx.gov/myneighborhood, while interested students can contact myac@sugarlandtx.gov to confirm addresses in the ETJ.

For more information on the program, visit sugarlandtx.gov/myac, email myac@sugarlandtx.gov or call 281-275-2329.