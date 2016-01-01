mylan ambien review buy ambien how long does 10mg ambien stay in your system

Arbor Day in Sugar Land

Arbor Day in Texas is the first Friday in November, but on Nov. 15 the Alexander Hodge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sugar Land Garden Club, and a Boy Scout working toward his Eagle award, joined together to have five red bud trees planted at the Sugar Land Memorial Park. Two trees were provided by the DAR and are named in honor of Martha Washington and Caroline Harrison (first President General of DAR). On hand from the DAR Chapter were Tony Veneruso, service dog AlBear, Tamera Veneruso, Lynda Condon, Rebecca Kinder, Beverly Baumann, Sharon Rollins and Susan Kirby (not pictured is Julius Baumann).

