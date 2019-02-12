Archeological society hosting program about women in Plymouth Colony

Pictured is David Furlow with his wife Lisa Pennington in Pilgrim era clothing. Furlow will present a program Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond. (Submitted photo)

The Fort Bend Archeological Society will host a program called Did Women Save Plymouth Colony? The Archeology of the Allerton/Cushman Farm, 1627-1697.

The program will be held Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond.

Presenter David Furlow will give a fresh look at how women impacted the success of Plymouth Colony in his illustrated lecture. Furlow is an expert on Mayflower passenger Isaac Allerton and will present an update to a lecture he and his wife, Lisa Pennington, provided at the Plymouth Hall Museum scholars conference in Massachusetts in 2018.

Using historical investigation and archeology, Furlow will answer how Pilgrim women impacted Plymouth Colony and the legacy they leave behind when compared to societal roles of women today.

Furlow is an attorney in Houston who fell in love with archeology at age 8 when he visited Native American sites at Moundsville, Ala. He is a native of Houston and received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Texas. While studying law in 1983, he participated in archeological excavations with the Museum of London and became avidly interested in Roman British archeology. He has participated in excavation in various colonial American sites and owns the 1745 “Isaac Doten House” in Plymouth, Mass., which is also a site of archeological interest.