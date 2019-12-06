Arcola officer facing additional sexual misconduct charges

A second sexual misconduct allegation against a Fort Bend County police officer has come to light.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said Arcola police officer Hector Aaron Ruiz, who was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with Sexual Assault and Official Oppression, was arrested against Wednesday and charged with a second count of the same crime after a second victim stepped forward. According to the DA’s office, Ruiz allegedly gave the victim a ride home after her boyfriend was arrested for DWI in August as he was on duty providing Spanish translations for the woman and her boyfriend. Upon arriving at the woman’s home, the DA’s office said Ruiz allegedly forced her to engage in a sexual act.

Ruiz’s first arrest last month stemmed from a traffic stop a few weeks prior. A news release from the DA’s office said the arrest came after a woman alleged that Ruiz stopped her vehicle in early November before coercing her to engage in a sexual act while he was on duty.

The second-degree felony sexual assault charges against Ruiz each carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while Official Oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Bond has been set at $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

Authorities are concerned there may be other victims. Anyone with information concerning Ruiz or other potential victims is encouraged to contact the Fort Bend County DA’s office at 281-341-4460.