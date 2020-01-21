Area athletes among McDonald’s All American showcase nominees

On Jan. 14, McDonald’s released the nominees for its annual All American Games, to be played April 1 at Toyota Center in Downtown Houston.

The list of nominees includes more than 900 of the top girls and boys high school seniors from across the United States. Four of the honored basketball players are from area schools.

Ridge Point forward Foluwaso Fashoro was the area’s lone nominee on the boys side. He has helped lead the Panthers to a 16-8 record as the season nears its midway point.

Three Hightower players – University of Virginia commitment Zaria Johnson, LSU signee Destini Lombard and Houston pledge Taelor Purvis – were the local girls who were nominated. The Hurricanes sit at 23-5 on the season and second in District 24-5A with an 8-1 mark. Hightower is ranked seventh in Class 5A, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.