Area basketball players earn statewide accolades

Multiple Fort Bend County basketball teams had landmark seasons in 2019-20, and several area athletes were recently honored for their contributions by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Hightower senior Destini Lombard was one of the headliners in the area, garnering both all-region and all-state honors in Class 5A. Lombard, who is committed to LSU, averaged more than 14 points per game this season in helping the Hurricanes to a regional semifinal berth. She is the area’s lone girls all-state selection.

There were also three state selections on the boys’ side, led by Travis’ Justin Hill (6A), Hightower’s Bryce Griggs (5A) and Stafford’s Daylan Presley (4A).

Lombard, Griggs, Hill and Presley were also among 12 area players to be named all-region.

Another was Lombard’s Hightower teammate Morgan Strawder, a senior guard. Hightower led the area with two players apiece on the girls and boys teams all-region teams, while Ridge Point also placed two athletes on the girls team. Bush placed one player on each the boys and girls squads, while Marshall, Travis and Stafford had one honoree apiece.

Griggs was the headliner for the area’s Region III-5A boys selections. It was the second consecutive region and state honor for Griggs, who averaged 25 points per game in leading the Hurricanes – ranked 2nd in 5A by the TABC – to the most wins in school history (33) and their first state tournament in a nearly a decade.

Joining him on the 5A team was fellow Hurricane guard Christopher Harris along with Marshall sophomore guard Chris Marshall.

Making the Region III-6A boys team was Hill, who was a key cog in leading the Tigers to a District 20-6A title along with their most wins (31) since the 2015-16 season and a regional quarterfinal berth. It was also a banner season for Bush’s Danny McAdory, who joined Hill on the Region III-6A team after helping the Broncos to a 24-13 record and area-round playoff berth.

In Class 4A, Presley garnered all-Region IV honors after helping the Spartans to a 32-9 overall record, including a second consecutive District 25-4A title and their first state berth since 2009-10.

Ridge Point junior guard Raven Adams headlined the area’s Region III girls selections after serving as the trigger for the Lady Panthers and leading them to their second consecutive 20-6A title. Fellow Lady Panther and leading scorer Aleighyah Fontenot (19.7 points per game) also made the team for Ridge Point, who earned a berth in the regional tournament for the first time in school history.

Bush leading scorer Arianna Sturdivant earned all-Region III honors for the Lady Broncos (20-14), who had their winningest campaign since 2015-16 and made it to the area round of the playoffs.