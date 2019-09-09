Area burglary suspects could be connected to additional incidents

Police have arrested two men in connection with burglaries in the Sugar Land area last month, and authorities believe the suspects could be connected to similar incidents in Fort Bend County over the last two months.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Francisco Leonel Tapia-Marrero and 36-year-old Andres Mauricio Vallecilla-Sinisterra were arrested Aug. 30 and charged with Burglary of a Habitation. Police also received Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holds on both suspects, meaning they could be deported.

FBCSO said deputies responded to a burglary in progress shortly before 8 p.m. Aug. 30, when they say the suspects broke into a store through a rear window in the 4100 block of Sandstone Bend Lane in Sugar Land. The suspects were arrested a short time later, according to police.

FBCSO said detectives believe the two suspects are involved in similar burglaries in Sienna Plantation and Riverstone dating back to mid-July.