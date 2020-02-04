Area candidate events to focus on public education

Candidates for local seats in the Texas House of Representatives will focus on public education during a series of upcoming forums.

The forums are part of a series of more than 40 nonpartisan “For the Future” candidate forums and town halls across the state coordinated by the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation in the weeks leading up to the March 3 primary election. Candidates for three races impacting Fort Bend County – Texas House District 26, 28 and 85 – will begin next week.

In House District 26, there are seven candidates – four Democrats and three Republicans – that will attend the first event scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., in Sugar Land.

Meanwhile, Republicans Gary Gates and Schell Hammell will join Democrat Eliz Markowitz in the District 28 forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Tad’s Louisiana Cooking Restaurant at 1425 FM 1463 in Katy.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 25, District 85 candidate Abolaji Tijani Ayobami will join fellow Republicans Phil Stephenson and Robert Boettcher and Democrat Joey Cardenas III at the Rosenberg Civic Center at 3825 Texas 36.

