Area charities need help

Living Center in Richmond needs coats, blankets; Fort Bend County Social Services needs toys

By Donna Hill

For The Fort Bend Star

Vickie Bernal, coordinator for Fort Bend County Social Services, is looking for toys.

“We need toys,” she said, “Lots of toys for children.”

Social services and area partners are bringing joy to these children over the holidays, but they need more toys to deliver. And Santa could always use a little help. Bernal said it’s not too late to donate. They need toys for boys and girls of all ages.

It’s the third annual Santa Claus is Coming to Fort Bend County campaign. She is working with area partners (Lillie Garcia and Laura Rosilez of The LR Project, Wells Fargo Bank, Second Mile Mission Center, East Fort Bend Human Needs, Katy Christian Ministries, Rosenberg- Richmond Helping Hands, Boys and Girls Club, Rosenberg Fire Department, Sugar Land Fire Department, Rosenberg Police Department and Attack Poverty, The Barbara Jordan Center and the Mustang Center). The goal is to provide 1,000 children in the Fort Bend County area with Christmas gifts and a chance to meet Santa.

The toys will be distributed to needy families in Richmond, Needville, Fresno, Stafford and Missouri City.

Donations of gifts for children are being sought from the local community to make the drive a success. Donated new, unwrapped toys for children can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Rosenberg Annex, 4520 Reading Road in Richmond. For more information, visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/index.aspx?page=450.

Also in Richmond, The Richmond State Supported Living Center serves 13 counties in the Greater Houston Area with individuals who are diagnosed developmentally disabled. There are currently more than 300 adults housed there. This Christmas holiday, they also need help from Santa. Mostly coats and blankets.

Kick-starting the drive for the Living Center, employees and customers from ValueBank Texas are generously donating new and gently used items to the Richmond State Supported Living Center’s Country Store.

It’s a start. Now they are asking for donations from the community as well.

“Each year, ValueBank Texas branch employees select a local non-profit charity to support within their community and once again, they have exceeded all expectations. Combined, our 10 branches have raised more that $10,000 cash along with toys, gift cards, clothing and a variety of other items for 10 different local charities. We are all dedicated to helping our neighbors in need,” said Scott Heitkamp, CEO and president of ValueBank, Texas. “That’s what a community bank does.”

The Country Store is an on-campus thrift store available for residents and staff to purchase items. All proceeds go toward services for the residents, offering training opportunities for residents to learn vocational skills and money management.

Bring those and any new or gently used coats or blankets (or other items ¬– no glass please) to The Country Store at the Richmond State Supported Living Center at 2100 Preston Street in Richmond. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. They close for lunch between noon and 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.dads.state.tx.us/employment/sslcs/locations.cfm.