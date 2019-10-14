Area charity golf tournament gives help, hope to local families

Area residents will have a chance to give back to the community while showing off their golf skills at a charity tournament.

Hope For Three, a local nonprofit that provides advocacy, awareness and support for those with autism and their families, is hosting the Golf “Fore” Autism tournament Oct. 28 at Sweetwater Country Club in Sugar Land.

Participants will have a chance to win a 2020 Lexus NX200 or 2019 Classic Chevrolet Equinox with a hole-in-one. Attendees will also be able to bid on a “New England Christmas Package” in historic downtown Newport, Rhode Island, with Christmas Mansion tours; a San Antonio vacation home with golf packages and a Classic Chevy suite at Constellation Field for a Skeeters games. They could also get four suite tickets and a limo ride to a Trisha Yearwood concert and Houston Texans suite tickets for their Dec. 1 home game against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

There will also be a chance to win $1,200, $800 or $600 in gas cards for Timewise stores, which is a presenting sponsor for the tournament.

To register online, go to hopeforthree.org/events.

Event details and gas chance opportunity can be found at hopeforthree.org/events or call 281-245-0640. Autism resources and program information are also located on the nonprofit website or by email at contact@hopeforthree.org.