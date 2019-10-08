Area company president elected chairman of national board

The head of a local company has been selected to lead the board for a national construction organization.

Steve McGough, president and CFO of Sugar Land-based Heavy Construction Systems Specialists (HCSS), was selected as the 2019-20 chairman for the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) during the association’s national convention held Sept. 22-25.

McGough joined HCSS in 2005 as its chief operating officer, becoming its president in 2015, and is a 35-year veteran in the construction industry. HCSS specializes in developing software to help heavy, highway and utility construction industry companies streamline their business operations, bid for new business, maintain construction equipment and manage projects.

McGough, who lives in Kemah and is a graduate of Texas A&M and Tulane, has previously held ARTBA leadership positions such as senior vice chairman (2019), first vice chairman (2018), central region vice chairman (2016-17), western region vice chairman (2013-16) and Materials & Services Division president (2012). He’s also the chairman of the association’s Membership Development Committee, a position he’s held since 2015.